Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

