Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.