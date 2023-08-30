Zacks Research Weighs in on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

