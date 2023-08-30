Zacks Small Cap Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

SNGX stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

