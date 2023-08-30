ZeroFox (ZFOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. ZeroFox has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $91,462.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 27,955 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $33,266.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,182.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $91,462.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,711.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,904 shares of company stock worth $197,426. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

