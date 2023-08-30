Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,518 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,722 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

