Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $115.24, but opened at $119.00. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 255,053 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

