4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $702.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

