Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

