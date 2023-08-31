Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,422.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,422 ($30.53) and last traded at GBX 2,411 ($30.39), with a volume of 89722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,390 ($30.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,543 ($32.06) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.79).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,068.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,190.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,187.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mike Rogers bought 4,775 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($29.16) per share, for a total transaction of £110,445.75 ($139,223.18). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.