Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $881,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

