Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,610,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,577,000 after purchasing an additional 938,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 254,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 181,337 shares valued at $9,588,755. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.