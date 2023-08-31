Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ALIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

