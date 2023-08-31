Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.