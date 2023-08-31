Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

