Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,071,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $523,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,626 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 510,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 218,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

