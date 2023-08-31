Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,626 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $523,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

