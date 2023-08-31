Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

