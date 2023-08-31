Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,603,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

