AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,071,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $523,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,626 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 510,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

