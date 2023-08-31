Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 778,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

