Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $132.00

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $137.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.