Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $5.09

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

