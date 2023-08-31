Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $5.09

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.
A number of research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.6 %
GOL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.