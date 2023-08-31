Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $166.43

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $189.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Natixis grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,870.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,246 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,733 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 991,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 151,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

