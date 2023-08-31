Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of VKTX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,943.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 251,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

