Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,000 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. Microsoft comprises about 15.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

