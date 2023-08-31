Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

