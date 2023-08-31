Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 9th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

