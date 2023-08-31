Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Summit Global Investments’ 5th Largest Position

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

