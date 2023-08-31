Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.