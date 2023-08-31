Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

