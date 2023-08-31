Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.