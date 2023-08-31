Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 170,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 241,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,597,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

