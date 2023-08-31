Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

