Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.