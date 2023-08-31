Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $17.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARZGY
Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 0.6 %
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.