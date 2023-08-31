Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $17.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

