Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

