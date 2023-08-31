Bank of America Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $58.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $126,521.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.