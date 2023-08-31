Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,992 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.