Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,334 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 75.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 319,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 559,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

