Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.