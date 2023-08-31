Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

