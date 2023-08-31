Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 130,625 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $850.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

