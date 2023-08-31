Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 141,593 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold by 45.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,647,000 after acquiring an additional 881,858 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.