Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 150,150 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alight were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alight by 2.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 4,491,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 510,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alight by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 405,228 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Alight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

