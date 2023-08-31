Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tennant by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 1.1 %

Tennant stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. Tennant has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Tennant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.