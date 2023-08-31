Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

