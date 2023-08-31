Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

NTLA stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

