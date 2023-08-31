Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 173.22%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

