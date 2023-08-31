Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 628,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.